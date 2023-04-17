Abducted Gulf-returnee rescued

April 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

After a 10-day search, a police squad from Thamarassery rescued K.K. Mohammed Shafi, a Gulf-returnee who was abducted by an unidentified gang of four men from his house at Parappanpoyil. He was reportedly under the custody of the abductors in a remote village in Karnataka.

Police sources said the man was tracked analysing the call detail records of some of the suspects. A few of them who allegedly supported the gang were in the custody of the police.

Sources said Shafi would be quizzed to get details about a suspected financial deal that led to his abduction. In an earlier video message, he had ‘revealed’ details of gold smuggling of ₹80 crore that reportedly led to the enmity.

It was on April 7 that the gang abducted Shafi and his wife, Seniya, from their house at Parappanpoyil in Thamarassery. According to the police, Seniya escaped from their custody as the doors of the car used to kidnap them were not locked properly. It was she who reported the incident to the police.