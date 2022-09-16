ABCD programme to be expanded in State: Rajan

Staff Reporter KALPETTA
September 16, 2022 20:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister K. Rajan watching “Vattakkali”, a tribal dance, at Panamaram in Wayanad district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Friday said the ‘Akshaya big campaign for document digitalisation’ (ABCD), an initiative of the Wayanad administration to ensure essential documents to tribespeople, would be expanded in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the concluding ceremony of the three-day programme at Panamaram in the district, Mr. Rajan said the district administration had set a model for the State by ensuring essential documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, birth certificates, health insurance documents, and bank accounts to all tribespeople by coordinating with various departments.

Many a time the marginalised sections were denied incentives and other benefits owing to dearth of such documents. Moreover, the tribespeople were facing difficulty to keep the documents properly, Mr. Rajan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ABCD programme would help to keep the documents in digital lockers, which was of great help to them, the Minister added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The administration could provide documents to 15,000 tribespeople in the district so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app