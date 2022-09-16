ABCD programme to be expanded in State: Rajan

Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Friday said the ‘Akshaya big campaign for document digitalisation’ (ABCD), an initiative of the Wayanad administration to ensure essential documents to tribespeople, would be expanded in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the concluding ceremony of the three-day programme at Panamaram in the district, Mr. Rajan said the district administration had set a model for the State by ensuring essential documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, birth certificates, health insurance documents, and bank accounts to all tribespeople by coordinating with various departments.

Many a time the marginalised sections were denied incentives and other benefits owing to dearth of such documents. Moreover, the tribespeople were facing difficulty to keep the documents properly, Mr. Rajan said.

The ABCD programme would help to keep the documents in digital lockers, which was of great help to them, the Minister added.

The administration could provide documents to 15,000 tribespeople in the district so far.