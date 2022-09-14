Kerala

ABCD camp begins in Wayanad

The Akshaya Big Campaign for Document Digitalisation (ABCD) camp at Panamaram in Wayanad.

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha inaugurated the three-day Akshaya Big Campaign for Document Digitalisation (ABCD) camp for tribal people at Panamaram in Wayanad on Wednesday.

The programme, being organised by the district administration in association with the Tribal Development department, District IT Mission, and local administrative bodies, envisages providing ration cards, Aadhar cards, voters’ identity cards, birth certificates, health insurance documents, and bank accounts to all tribespeople in the district, and keeping the documents in digital locker.

It also aims to ensure that incentives and other benefits from the government reach all tribespeople. The camp will conclude on Friday.


