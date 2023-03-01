ABC unit at Kanichukulangara to be inaugurated on Thursday

March 01, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a boost to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme aimed at curbing the stray dog menace in Alappuzha, an ABC centre at Kanichukulangara, near Cherthala, set up under the aegis of the Alappuzha district panchayat will be opened on Thursday.

It will be inaugurated by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari.

Officials said the Kanichukulangara ABC unit was the first to be constructed in the district as per the specifications issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The facility constructed at a cost of ₹22 lakh has an operation theatre with necessary equipment and medicines, recovery rooms, kennels and so on.

20 dogs a day

“The facility has space for two operating tables and can sterilise up to 20 dogs per day depending on the availability of veterinary surgeons and staff,” says George Varghese, senior veterinary surgeon, Government Veterinary Hospital, Kanichukulangara.

Officials said that an AWBI-approved agency would be entrusted with capturing and shifting stray dogs to the ABC unit for sterilisation. After sterilisation, the dogs will be kept in kennels for post-operative care for three days before releasing them at the place of capture after affixing ear tags for identification.

“Earlier, agencies like Kudumbashree were involved in the ABC programme. However, the Kerala High Court restrained the Kudumbashree units from the programme citing that they did not have the necessary permissions from the AWBI. With the ABC unit all set for the launch, we have started looking for an agency having AWBI mandate,” said an Animal Husbandry department official.

For pets

In the initial days, pet animals will be sterilised at the ABC centre. On the inaugural day, a team led by Ilona Otter of the Worldwide Veterinary Service will perform sterilisation procedures on 20 pet dogs for free.

Prior to the setting up of the new unit, the ABC programme was conducted at a small facility attached to the Government Veterinary Hospital, Kanichukulangara. According to officials, 10,000 dogs were sterilised there in three years.

The construction of another ABC unit at Sea View ward in Alappuzha municipality is nearing completion.