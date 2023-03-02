HamberMenu
ABC centre inaugurated at Kanichukulangara

March 02, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari inaugurating an ABC centre at Kanichukulangara on Thursday.

An Animal Birth Control Centre constructed under the aegis of Alappuzha district panchayat at Kanichukulangara, near Cherthala, was opened on Thursday. It was inaugurated by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari. The facility, aimed at curbing the stray dog menace in Alappuzha, was constructed at a cost of ₹22 lakh. It has an operation theatre equipped with necessary equipment and medicines, recovery rooms, kennels and so on. The facility can sterilise up to 20 dogs per day. Besides the ABC unit, an OP block was opened at the Government Veterinary Hospital, Kanichukulangara. It was inaugurated by Mararikulam North grama panchayat president K. Sudarsanabai.

