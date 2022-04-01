Abbasali Shihab is IUML Malappuram district president

Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal, the youngest of the Syed Shihab siblings of Panakkad, was on Friday chosen as the Malappuram district president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

He succeeded his elder brother Syed Sadikali Shihab, who was elevated to the State presidentship of the IUML following their elder brother Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal’s death on March 6.

IUML State president announced the selection of Mr. Abbasali as party’s district president at a district working committee meeting held here on Friday. Mr. Abbasali was the party’s Malappuram constituency president.

He was State president of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) for several years.

Mr. Abbasali’s selection has put an end to speculations over the district president’s post. A section within the party had projected Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal, the youngest son of former IUML president Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal, to the post. Mr. Munawwarali is currently the State president of the Muslim Youth League.