Abandoned pipeline poses flood threat

With the monsoon season set to begin soon, an abandoned pipeline of the Kerala Water Authority across the cross-drain of a culvert on MC Road at Kuttoor, near Thiruvalla, has been posing flood threat to as many as 1,200 families in Kuttoor grama panchayat in Thiruvalla taluk.

The iron pipe on the western side of the road was abandoned by the KWA four years ago and has been blocking almost three-fourth of the cross-drain mouth of the culvert, literally blocking the major flood escape route in the locality.

Local merchants attribute the flooding of many shops, business establishments and houses in the area in last year’s floods to the clogging of this cross-drain.

The matter was taken up with the then Water Resources Minister and local MLA Mathew T.Thomas 10 months ago and he had directed the KWA authorities to cut the pipe and clear the culvert mouth, say village action council leaders Unnikrishnan Nair Ancheril, Shyam, Sadasivan Pillai and G. Sreekumar.

The panchayat authorities too have failed to ensure prompt dismantling of the abandoned pipeline to protect the area from flooding.

KSTP role

KWA Superintending Engineer K. Madhu told The Hindu that the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) that had undertaken the MC Road development project was supposed to dismantle the pipe.

Mr. Madhu said the KWA would take necessary steps to remove the obstacle and protect the area from flooding, if the KSTP failed to do the job.

The village action council leaders also flayed the official negligence towards repairing the damaged iron shutters across the canal linking the Manimala river and the Madhurampuzha paddy fields.