‘Aavesham 2024’: IIA Kozhikode bags overall championship

The Kozhikode centre of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) became the overall champions in ‘Aavesham 2024’, the State-level cultural festival for architects that concluded here on Monday. IIA-Kozhikode bagged 185 points, while the Kottayam centre with 92 points and the Kannur centre with 63 points bagged the second and third positions respectively.

Around 750 architects from IIA chapters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur participated in the two-day event.

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, said the State’s Design Policy implemented with the support of the IIA in the Public Works department had been successful. IIA Kerala chapter chairman Vinod P. Cyriac presided over the event. Mayor Beena Philip was also present.