GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Aavesham 2024’: IIA Kozhikode bags overall championship

Over 750 architects from across the State participate in the cultural festival

Published - September 24, 2024 12:49 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The team of IIA Kozhikode that bagged the first prize in the fashion show at ‘Aavesham 2024’ cultural fest.

The team of IIA Kozhikode that bagged the first prize in the fashion show at ‘Aavesham 2024’ cultural fest. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Kozhikode centre of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) became the overall champions in ‘Aavesham 2024’, the State-level cultural festival for architects that concluded here on Monday. IIA-Kozhikode bagged 185 points, while the Kottayam centre with 92 points and the Kannur centre with 63 points bagged the second and third positions respectively.

Around 750 architects from IIA chapters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur participated in the two-day event.

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, said the State’s Design Policy implemented with the support of the IIA in the Public Works department had been successful. IIA Kerala chapter chairman Vinod P. Cyriac presided over the event. Mayor Beena Philip was also present.

Published - September 24, 2024 12:49 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.