Aarogya Jagratha for a disease-free Kerala

The Aardram Mission of the Health Department and local bodies, in coordination with other departments, will implement a year-long health awareness project called Aarogya Jagratha to prevent the spread of diseases, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said in a statement here on Sunday.

The programme is aimed at making individuals and families part of the fight against diseases, through the intervention of family health centres.

She said that such an activity on a wide scale was required considering the increase in communicable diseases in the past year.

At various levels

The project will be implemented in a phased manner in the State, district, panchayat, and ward levels.

The guidelines for the programme were formulated at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with the Ministers.

Various departments, including Health, Local Self-Government, Revenue, Water Resources, Labour, Social Justice, Education, and Fisheries will work together for the effective implementation of the programme. The coordination at the State-level will be through a coordination committee headed by the Chief Minister. Ministers having the responsibility of each district will lead the activities there.

A plan of the activities which have to be completed before January 20 has been chalked out. The Chief Secretary will hold a meeting with all department secretaries, District Collectors and the heads of the local bodies.

Micro-level action plans

A district-level coordination committee will be formed and micro-level action plans will be prepared for each ward. Special grama sabha, meetings of neighbourhood groups, house visits, awareness campaigns through clean-up drives, observance of dry day in government and private institutions, are to be completed before January 20.

Three-week phase

Following this three-week preliminary phase of activities, the Health Department along with local bodies, residents’ associations, Haritha Keralam, Kudumbasree and Suchitwa Missions, voluntary organisations, and the public, will begin the activities to eradicate mosquito-breeding sources in households.

The State government aims at building a disease-free Kerala, said the Minister in the statement.