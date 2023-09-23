Aardratheeram, an initiative of Kollam district panchayat in Kerala that offers assisted living facilities to autistic adults and their parents

September 23, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

Raising a child with special needs is not an easy task as the parents brave high levels of stress, risk of depression and anticipatory anxiety. Often, the biggest concern is ensuring the child’s welfare if the parent dies or becomes incapacitated, and not all families can afford to place them in institutional settings.

For children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), even minor disruptions in their routine can be distressing. Now, the Kollam district panchayat has come up with Aardratheeram, a novel initiative that offers assisted living facilities to autistic adults and their parents. Officials have identified 10 acres of land in Kollam district for the project, and villas will be built to rehabilitate 100 families in the first phase.

While the project provides lifetime care for autistic persons above the age of 20 and their parents, the residential programme will have all the facilities needed for persons with special needs and senior citizens.

“The beneficiary share will be the amount needed for buying the land and the panchayat will take care of the rest. We will build villas for the families and all facilities, including food, medical care, therapy, vocational training and recreation, will be provided. If the parents outlive their child, everyday assistance for palliative care will be offered,” says P.K. Gopan, Kollam district panchayat president.

The panchayat decided to opt for adults since their ageing parents will be in a vulnerable condition due to psychosocial pressure. “We have facilities such as BUDS schools for children and this project has been conceived for adults and their parents. The parents of those above 20 will be usually senior citizens or people nearing retirement who will be anxious about the future of their children. We also did not want flats, as villas offer a more homely environment for the families,” says Mr. Gopan.

While the district panchayat will set aside a fund for the project, the operational costs will be met through donations as well. An organic farm will also be part of the project and the vegetables needed for the residents will be cultivated there.

Overwhelming response

With enquiries pouring in, the project is drawing overwhelming response from all parts of Kerala since it was announced. “Managing an autistic child is difficult and we know that nobody, including the siblings, will attend to my son the way we do. There are institutions, but they are not for people with financial constraints like us and they take in only the child. This project offers a chance for the three of us to stay together,” says a parent from Malappuram.

According to district panchayat officials, Aardratheeram is the first such initiative launched by a local body in Kerala and is a model project that can be extended to all parts of the State.

For more details, parents can contact 9447966899 or 9947324655.

