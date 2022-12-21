Aardram Mission aims to create a patient-friendly environment : Minister

December 21, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

Aardram Mission aims to create a patient-friendly environment by improving the infrastructure of government hospitals and ensuring better treatment, said Health Minister Veena George here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was inaugurating the newly constructed administrative block of Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. “Efforts are under way to provide speciality treatments from the taluk hospital level. The 11-storey ward tower and a five-storey diagnostic block at the taluk hospital will be completed in a time-bound manner using modern technology. Several posts have been created in the Health Department to ensure required services to the patients,” said Ms. George who added that strong action will be taken against doctors who run private practices for patients coming to government hospitals.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal, who presided over the function, pointed out the need for better health facilities at Kottarakkara, an important town where MC Road and Kollam-Shencottah National Highway meet.

“The government has taken the initiative to provide state-of-the-art facilities in the taluk hospital through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). By providing such better treatment facilities, the health sector of the State has become a model for the country,” he said.

The administrative block was constructed by spending ₹4.15 crore sanctioned by KIIFB.

The four-storeyed 14,738 sq.ft. building has facilities such as office rooms for hospital staff, canteen, record room, doctor’s quarters and a mini auditorium. Kottarakkara Municipality Chairman A. Shaju, former MLA P.Aisha Potty, Municipality vice-chairperson Anita Gopakumar and taluk hospital superintendent Dr. K. R Sunil Kumar were also present.