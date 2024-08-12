ADVERTISEMENT

Aardra Keralam awards declared

Published - August 12, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Aardra Keralam awards 2022-23, for the local self government bodies which have done commendable work in the health sector have been declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022-23, Local self-government (LSGs) bodies have taken up health sector initiatives to the tune of ₹1,144.61 crore. Aardra Keralam awards are given in appreciation of the health sector initiatives of LSGs and to enable better cooperation between Health, allied departments and people’s representatives for the improvement of public health

The criteria for the awards include the investment in the health sector, palliative care programmes, Kaya kalpa criteria and all other activities linked to the health sector. The conduct of immunisation programmes, ward-level health activities, other innovative health initiatives and solid waste management in public places are also considered.

At the State-level, Maneed grama panchayat in Ernakulam district, Perambra block panchayat in Kozhikode, Ernakulam district panchayat, Ponnani municipality in Malappuram district and Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation won the first place

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Awards were also given for grama panchayats for best performance in health sector at the district-level

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US