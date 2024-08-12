GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aardra Keralam awards declared

Published - August 12, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Aardra Keralam awards 2022-23, for the local self government bodies which have done commendable work in the health sector have been declared.

In 2022-23, Local self-government (LSGs) bodies have taken up health sector initiatives to the tune of ₹1,144.61 crore. Aardra Keralam awards are given in appreciation of the health sector initiatives of LSGs and to enable better cooperation between Health, allied departments and people’s representatives for the improvement of public health

The criteria for the awards include the investment in the health sector, palliative care programmes, Kaya kalpa criteria and all other activities linked to the health sector. The conduct of immunisation programmes, ward-level health activities, other innovative health initiatives and solid waste management in public places are also considered.

At the State-level, Maneed grama panchayat in Ernakulam district, Perambra block panchayat in Kozhikode, Ernakulam district panchayat, Ponnani municipality in Malappuram district and Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation won the first place

Awards were also given for grama panchayats for best performance in health sector at the district-level

