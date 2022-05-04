‘Aaramam’ workshop for students conducted

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

Aaramam, a one-day workshop organised by the specialist teachers under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala in association with the Public Relations Department for selected students in the district, concluded at Mananthavady on Wednesday.

The programme was organised as a part of the first anniversary of the State government on the banks of the Kabani river at the Pazhassi Park.

Eighteen specialist teachers handled various sessions on painting, music, craft, clay modelling, and sports. As many as 115 selected students from 14 schools in the district took part in the programme.