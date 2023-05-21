Aapda Mitra volunteers to be provided emergency response equipment: CM

May 21, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

: The government will make available necessary equipment to Aapda Mitra volunteers who are trained to conduct life rescue and disaster management operations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the passing-out parade of 4,300 Aapda Mitra volunteers who had completed training provided by the Fire and Rescue Services on Saturday.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Aapda Mitra volunteers were trained to conduct rescue operations along with the government machinery in times of disaster. An amount of ₹3.75 crore had been set aside to provide equipment to them.

Climate change was leading to disasters around the world. It was the same in Kerala. However, along with the government machinery, people too participated in rescue operations on a large scale. Aapda Mitra was formed when thought was given to making interventions during emergencies by people with a sense of social responsibility more effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan said groups should be formed at the local level to respond to disasters, rescue people, and rehabilitate them. It was with this aim in mind that the government set up voluntary organisations such as Youth Force. Aapda Mitra was also a similar kind of collective. If such collectives stood together, rescue operations would become more effective during disasters.

Since the people relied on the Fire and Rescue Services during any emergency, they were entrusted with the training of the Aapda Mitra volunteers.

Participants from all districts except Thiruvananthapuram took part online in the passing-out parade.

Thiruvananthapuram regional fire force officer P. Dileepan administered the pledge to the volunteers.

Fire and Rescue Services Director General B. Sandhya and directors Arun Alphonse and M. Nousad were present.