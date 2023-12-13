AAP opens account in Kerala by winning a panchayat seat

December 13, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened its account in Kerala by winning a panchayat seat in Idukki.

AAP candidate Beena Kurian won the Nediyakad ward of Karimkunnam panchayat in Idukki by defeating the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate by a margin of four votes. AAP national convener Aravind Kejriwal congratulated Ms. Kurian by posting a message on the social media platform “X”.

“AAP opened an account in Kerala. Congratulations to Beena Kurian, who won the Idukki district’s Nediyakad ward of Karimkunnam panchayat. Dedicating this victory to all committed AAP volunteers in Kerala,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

Talking to The Hindu, Ms. Kurian said that as AAP remains a corruption-free party, it drew her to the party. “I had worked in Delhi and knew what Mr. Kejriwal led AAP have done in Delhi. I am waiting for a call from the AAP national convenor. If I get a chance, I will visit the Delhi Chief Minister directly,” said Ms. Kurian.

“I will work for the development of the people in the region,” she said. My victory indicates that people are ready to absorb the corruption-free political movement, she added.

AAP Idukki district president Jacob Mathew said the stunning victory of the AAP candidate shows that people are ready to accept the change. “Most people are selecting the present political party candidates because they have no other option. If they get a better alternative, they will be ready to switch to corruption-free movement,” said Mr. Mathew.

According to officials, in the byelection, a total of 429 votes were polled. Ms. Kurian, with 202 votes, defeated Soniya Jose of the UDF, who received 198 votes. Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathi Sisupalan got 27 votes, and Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) candidate Ashwathy K. Thankappan got two votes.

Mr. Mathew said, “AAP has a strong presence in the Thodupuzha municipal area. The day before the election, UDF and LDF parties joined to defeat the AAP candidate which resulted in the poor performance of LDF in the ward,” he said.

