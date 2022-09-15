Kerala

AAP leader moves High Court seeking end to toll collection

The High Court of Kerala has issued notices to the Central and State governments and the contracting firm entrusted with the maintenance of national highway and the toll collection at Paliyekkara and Panniyankara plazas on a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State convenor P.C. Cyriac, who demanded an end to toll collection from motorists.

The petitioner stated that it was improper to collect toll since 150% of the highway construction cost had already been collected from motorists. Several other organisations had demanded ending the toll collection, citing how many times the investment had been collected as toll.


