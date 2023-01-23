AAP dissolves its Kerala unit

January 23, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Monday dissolved its “entire organisational structure in Kerala with immediate effect.”

The announcement was made in the party’s trademark style on its twitter handle, with a letter signed by Sandeep Pathak, AAP national general secretary. It said the party would announce its new office-bearers soon.

Responding to the announcement, P.C. Cyriac, AAP State convenor until now, said the party was carrying out organisational restructuring in all States. He added that the AAP was able to add some 50,000 new members recently and formed committees in 132 Assembly constituencies and all 14 districts. To a question, he said he had little idea about the reorganisation plan.

The AAP had won media attention in Kerala in May last year when the party tried to forge what turned out to be a stillborn alliance with the Twenty20 party at a meeting which was attended by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.