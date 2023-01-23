ADVERTISEMENT

AAP dissolves its Kerala unit

January 23, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Monday dissolved its “entire organisational structure in Kerala with immediate effect.”  

The announcement was made in the party’s trademark style on its twitter handle, with a letter signed by Sandeep Pathak, AAP national general secretary. It said the party would announce its new office-bearers soon.  

Responding to the announcement, P.C. Cyriac, AAP State convenor until now, said the party was carrying out organisational restructuring in all States. He added that the AAP was able to add some 50,000 new members recently and formed committees in 132 Assembly constituencies and all 14 districts. To a question, he said he had little idea about the reorganisation plan. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The AAP had won media attention in Kerala in May last year when the party tried to forge what turned out to be a stillborn alliance with the Twenty20 party at a meeting which was attended by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US