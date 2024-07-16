Aanayootu at Vadakkunnathan temple draws in a huge crowd

Hundreds of people witnessed Aanayootu of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur on Tuesday, first of the Malayalam month of Karkidakam.

Aanayootu and Astyadraya Maha Ganapathi Homam are rituals to propitiate Lord Ganesha. As many as 60 elephants from across the State participated in the ritual.

Ignoring heavy rain , a huge crowd thronged the temple venue to witness the ceremony in which majestic elephants lined up without any accoutrements. The event resembled a mini-Thrissur Pooram.

As it was a holiday on Tuesday, people, including women and children, arrived at the temple venue right from morning. The pouring rain did not deter them. Perched on their parents’ shoulders children were enjoying the event.

Aanayoottu was started after the Ashtadravaya Mahaganapathy Homam and the Gaja Puja.

Led by temple Tantri Puliyannur Sankaranarayanan Namboodiri, Mahaganapathy Homam began at 5 a.m. As many as 12,008 coconuts, 2,000 kg jaggery, 2,000 kg avil, 500 kg malar, 60 kg sesame seeds, 50 kg honey, sugarcane, and Ganapathy naranga (citron) were used for the Homam.

The jumbo feast was kicked off with temple Melsanti offering rice balls to elephant Guruvayur Lakshmi.

Rice balls prepared with 500 kg rice, jaggery, and turmeric were given to the elephants. Fruits such as pineapple, watermelon, and banana were also fed to them along with a special medicinal concoction for digestion.

Elephants were allowed for the ceremony after fitness tests by veterinary doctors and officials of the Forest department. Elephants in musth and those with a history of unruly behaviour were banned from participating in the ceremony.

Tight security was deployed for the function. The function of Aanayoottu had been insured for ₹1 crore.

A feast for 10,000 people was served as part of the ceremony. Special pujas were held in the temple.