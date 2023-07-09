HamberMenu
Aanayoottu of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple on July 17

July 09, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Aanayoottu and Ashtadravya Maha Ganapathy Homan of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple, Thrissur, will be held on July 17.

Over 70 elephants from all over the State will participate in the 41st aanayoottu of the temple. The function of Aanayoottu has been insured for an amount of ₹1 crore.

Temple Thanthri Puliyannur Sankaranarayanan Namboodiri will lead the Maha Ganapathi Homam. More than 10,000 coconuts, 2,000 kg jaggery, 1,500 avil, 250 kg malar, 100 kg sesame seeds, 75 kg honey, sugarcane and Ganapathy naranga (citron) will be used for the homam.

