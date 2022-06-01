Aagneya intercollegiate fete begins tomorrow

Concerts by Farhan Akthar, Sooraj Santhosh, Neeraj Madhav

Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, is all set to organise the 14th edition of its annual intercollegiate festival, Aagneya.

The techno-managerial and entrepreneurial event, which is being organised after a hiatus of two years, will be held at the Sree Chithira Thirunal ground in Poojappura from June 3 to 5 and is open to the public.

The organisers said that ‘Jamboree Urbain’ was the theme. They hoped the festival would invoke ‘an adrenaline rush that is mirrored by the splashes of an urban vibe’.

The festival will feature a plethora of events, including 32 technical programmes.

Actor Neeraj Madhav will perform with Kochi-based musician and DJ Ribin Richard in a concert on June 4. Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar, who has several hit tracks to his name, will perform live along with playback singers Siddharth Menon, Abhaya Hiranmayi, and Nihal Sadiq on June 5. Playback singer Sooraj Santhosh, who won hearts with his hit numbers Aaradhike... and Theerame... will perform on the same day.

Auto expo

Aagneya Flea 2022, another highlight of the festival, will have over 50 vendors from across the State selling their wares. Aagneya Auto Expo will feature various luxury brand vehicles. Another highlight, the Electric Vehicle expo, will be held in collaboration with the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT).

Tickets for the events can be purchased on Joboy, BookMyShow and Paytm Insider.