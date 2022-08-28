Aadhaar-voter’s ID linkage: booth-level officers to call on voters

ADVERTISEMENT

Booth-level officers (BLO) will visit the homes of voters to help them link their Aadhaar with the voter’s ID, Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala), has said.

The BLOs will also clarify the doubts of voters regarding the seeding of the Aadhaar with the electoral rolls. For linking the two, the Aadhaar number and the voter ID number are needed.

Voters can also link the two without the assistance of the BLOs by filling Form 6B, which can be accessed on the website www.nvsp.in of the Election Commission of India or by downloading the Voter Helpline app.

Help desks have been started at collectorates, taluk offices and other government offices to assist the public in this regard. Linking the Aadhaar with the voter’s ID is purely voluntary. Aadhaar linkage will help to establish the identity of the electors, authenticate entries and prevent duplication in the rolls, according to the Commission. Mr. Kaul urged all voters to be part of the exercise.