Aadhaar registration, correction at Ente Keralam fair

April 01, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD) will conduct an exhibition and marketing fair named Ente Keralam at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here from April 9 to showcase the LDF government’s achievements as part of its second anniversary.

District Information Officer Priya Unnikrishnan said here on Saturday that there would be digi-locker facility for registering for and correcting Aadhaar at the fair.

Required documents

People wanting to get a fresh Aadhaar should bring either their voter ID, bank passbook with photograph, driving licence, passport, or ration card. For children below five years of age, birth certificate and father’s or mother’s Aadhaar with biometric impression are needed.

Ms. Priya said that people can correct their Aadhaar details at the fair. Original documents for correction of details will be needed, she said. The Aadhaar facility will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entry to the mela will be free. The fair will continue until April 15.