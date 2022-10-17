A.A. Azeez re-elected as RSP State secretary

The Hindu Bureau
October 17, 2022 21:23 IST

A.A. Azeez has been re-elected as the State secretary of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) at the party State conference that concluded here on Monday. He was first elected as the party secretary in 2012 when he had replaced V.P. Ramakrishna Pillai at the State conference held in Alappuzha. He was nominated by senior leader Shibu Baby John. The conference also elected a 79-member State committee. Mr. Azeez, who became a party member in 1960, is currently a member of party central secretariat. Though he had represented Eravipuram constituency in 2001, 2006 and 2011, he was defeated in 2016 after RSP left the LDF.

