A young fan’s dream trip to Goa to cheer Kerala Blasters

M P Praveen March 18, 2022 19:58 IST

10-year-old from Malappuram is the toast of KBFC fans now

Here is his reaction after we won the first leg of our semi-final tie ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/wahxM709kw — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) March 17, 2022

Karthik M could not have asked for a better gift when legendary Indian footballer I.M. Vijayan offered to take him to watch the Indian Super League final between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Hyderabad FC to be played in Goa on Sunday.

The ten-year-old from Malappuram is the toast of KBFC fans at the moment after his video celebrating the team’s goal against Jamshedpur FC in the first leg of the semi-final had gone viral on social media. Watching the match on television at his home, the video had a tearful Karthik letting out a cry of sheer ecstasy. His passion was rewarded as KBFC exhibited a jersey bearing his name in the dugout as their 12th man, a concept of teams celebrating their fans, in the second leg of the semi final.

Karthik’s video celebrating Kerala Blasters FC’s goal against Jamshedpur FC in the first leg of the semi-final had gone viral on social media. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The video shared by his mother in family WhatsApp groups somehow made it to social media where it was shared among others by the KBFC team member Hermanjot Khabra and Manjapada aka Yellow Army, the official fans’ club of KBFC, attracting views and likes running into thousands overnight. He has since turned a celebrity of sorts and among the ones to reach out were Mr. Vijayan and Kunnathunadu MLA P.V. Srinijin who also gifted him a KBFC team jersey. But why did he cry when his team scored a goal and was winning? “I have no idea. It just happened,” said the fifth standard student who started following the team during the last season. He is now super excited about watching his team live and is busy preparing his bag packed with the jersey and anything yellow he could lay his hands on. Karthik has clear-cut reasons for being madly in love with the men in yellow. “They are so hardworking players and they also interact with the fans. They will win the cup for sure,” he said. While enjoying the fame of his son and his love for the game, father Shaji, a casual labourer, is a bit worried as well. “His love for the team is not mere fandom. It is something else. Anything in excess could be problematic and I hope that is not the case with him,” he said. But for the moment, Karthik is transfixed about his dream trip to Goa and meeting the players in person. That will be the icing on the cake for the young fan.



