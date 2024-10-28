A year since Kalamassery blasts, tightened security marks conventions, assemblies by Jehova’s Witnesses

Security at the congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses remain heightened ever since the fatal twin blasts at a regional convention in Kalamassery exactly a year ago.

Bag scanners, metal detectors, and examination by the police bomb detection and disposal squad have become common features at their conventions and assemblies. The group organises seven three-day regional conventions across the State annually in addition to two day-long assemblies. This year’s regional conventions are under way with the next convention to be held at Perinthalmanna this Sunday.

The small Christian sect has declined to respond to the denial of prosecution sanction to pursue charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the sole accused in the blasts Martin V.D. “Let us see how the case moves forward. We will cooperate with the probe and do not want to question a government decision. If the victims have something to say, they will do so,” said a spokesperson of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Martin who had described himself as a ‘non-serious’ member of the group for nearly 16 years had, in his confession shortly after surrendering, allegedly said that he wanted to teach the sect a lesson as it was “anti-national”. He alleged that the “teachings” of the congregation “degraded members of other beliefs”.

The spokesperson pointed out that the accused had called himself a non-serious member and that the organisation had not come across him raising any reservations about their workings at any point. “It is an individual’s freedom to attend our meetings or not as they are supposed to become members after studying about us,” he said.

“We have reached out to all the 50-odd affected families and helped with their treatment expenses. We kept visiting them at frequent intervals and offered them spiritual help till the time they returned to normal life,” the spokesperson said.

There are about 57,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in India, of which about 15,000 are in Kerala.