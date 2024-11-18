A year after launch of heli-tourism, sector still at a nascent stage in Kerala    

The test flight of a seaplane, introduced under the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN, in Kerala last week has once again revived the hopes for a joyride capturing the bird’s eye view of the god’s own country. However, the helicopter-tourism initiative launched by the State a year ago with the ambition of stringing together Kerala’s prominent destinations by air has yet to take off on the expected lines.

According to market players, though the State has the potential to develop heli-tourism, the sector is still at a nascent stage. Speaking to The Hindu, Shobin T. Paul, CEO of Halo Airways, which provides affordable chartered jet services from leading cities, including Kochi, said the company had been offering helicopter rides in Kerala before it switched to chartered jet services in 2018.

Last year, the company had clocked a turnover of around ₹20 crore, and the market share from Kerala was just close to ₹25 lakh. Though the idea of linking scenic destinations in Kerala with Kochi or Thiruvananthapuram seems attractive, developing a dedicated traffic of guests on these routes will take time, considering the market trends in Kerala. For instance, a chopper ride to Munnar from Kochi will cost around ₹1.25 lakh for an average operator. A five-seater chopper carrying tourists will have to charge around ₹25,000 per person, including the return trip.

“We may get some occasional high-end customers. But pressing a dedicated helicopter on lease requires steady traffic. Otherwise, it would be difficult to meet the operational cost. A good number of players who provide such services in Kerala mainly capitalise on the occasional ride potential. For instance, they often take a chopper on lease for about 500 hours as part of their yearly commitment, and if there were around 100 hours left in the commitment, they could use the chopper service for occasional joyrides,” said Mr. Paul.

However, the players in the sector stressed that if the State could connect Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Sabarimala with a permanent helipad near the hill shrine, similar to the helicopter charter services to Char Dham, which offer services to pilgrimage places such as Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, the picture would be different in Kerala, and it would definitely be a game changer in the State. This route has the potential for private players to operate services without the support of the Union or State government. On any other routes in Kerala other than Sabarimala, government support is required for starting frequent services, be it helicopters or seaplanes, said industry sources.

A government bureaucrat told The Hindu that a private operator was willing to provide seaplane services in Kerala with approximately ₹12,000-₹15,000 per seat, provided the State government offers subsidy or viability gap funding.

According to Captain Sudheesh George, a seaplane consultant in Kochi, only the entry of big aviation companies can offer rides at economical prices. In such a scenario, it would be difficult for small players to compete with market giants, he added.

Kerala had announced that a helicopter tourism policy would be released soon to usher in tourism-friendly regulations and to encourage public-private participation in the sector during the launch of the heli-tourism initiative last year.