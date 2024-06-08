GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A writer in Wayanad sets a model for setting up village libraries

Published - June 08, 2024 01:03 am IST - KALPETTA

Manoj E M 10107
Harris Nenmeni arranging books that he collected from various sources across the State prior to handing them over to a village library at Malankara in Wayanad district.

Harris Nenmeni arranging books that he collected from various sources across the State prior to handing them over to a village library at Malankara in Wayanad district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Harris Nenmeni, a Malayalam writer from Wayanad, is in an elated mood as he has accomplished his mission: to collect maximum number of worthy books to set up a library in his village for the young generation.

The one-man army travelled nearly 2,642 km across the State to collect as many as 1,430 books, worth more than ₹4 lakh, from his literary circle, friends, readers, and well-wishers.

The lack of a library in his village, Malankara, prompted Mr. Nenmeni to undertake the mission, which lasted for nearly three months.

After setting up a collective of readers called ‘Sraddha’ at Malankara, Mr. Nenmeni, a front office attendant at the taluk office at Sulthan Bathery, ventured into the mission of opening the library.

The group collected nearly 100 books. Later, the collective approached the District Library Council, but the council authorities said they could only helplibraries with a minimum collection of 1,000 books.

Mr. Nenmeni posted the matter onsocial media on Republic Day this year and expressed his wish to collect books from anywhere in the State. “The result was amazing. My friends lent a hand to promote the venture,” he said.

He launched his first five-day lone journey on February 5, and was able to collect nearly 800 books. The writer undertook two more journeys, and finally, could collect 1,430 books.

“My social media friends are offering me books. Now, I am planning to make a final trip across the State,” he said. According to him, village libraries are lighthouses that can illuminate the minds of people.

Churches Auxilary for Social Action, an NGO, had provided its building for setting up the library, which would be opened to the public on June 16.

Mr. Nenmeni has set up a model for establishing village libraries, says Tigi Cheruthottil, vice president, of Nenmeni grama panchayat. The civic body has decided to set up similar libraries in its 23 wards with the support of the public, said Mr. Cheruthottil, whois also the trustee of the collective.

Mr. Nenmeni has penned 13 books and bagged many awards, including the Thatvamasi Azhikode Award for Malayalam novel.

