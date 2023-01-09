A world tour on bicycle doomed in God’s own country

January 09, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A Spanish couple on a world tour on bicycle has been stranded in Kerala after they met with a road accident at Chavakkad on December 21. The injury one of them suffered is so severe that she cannot even make a slight movement out of her hospital bed.

Luis Escudero Soler and his partner Maria Juan Pastor had never imagined that their four-year tour plan would be doomed in god’s own country when they set out to pedal the planet from Alicante, Valencia, in Spain on April 3 last year.

Their worst fears about traffic in India came true four days before Christmas when a speeding car overtaking another hit their bike and sent Ms. Pastor flying. She broke her pelvis and right femur as she took the impact of the collision. What followed was nightmarish for the couple as the worst trauma of their life unfolded. Mr. Soler collapsed three times seeing a screaming Maria writhing in pain.

Good samaritans

The hapless couple luckily got the help of two good samaritans when former deputy registrar of Calicut University M.K. Pramod and his friend Babu Appak arranged support. “I didn’t know what to do. Maria was so badly injured and I was traumatised,” Mr. Soler told The Hindu.

Ms. Pastor underwent multiple surgeries with a dozen odd staples put on her shattered femur. The pelvic fracture is so critical that she cannot afford to move a bit. Chances of taking her home in an air hospital are ruled out because the slightest movement of the pelvis can considerably delay the cure.

The couple has nearly overcome the trauma. Their families have offered to fly down to help them. “But as long as Maria is confined to the hospital ICU bed, our family too cannot do anything here,” Mr. Soler said. Hospital officials said that Maria would have to be immobile for a few more weeks.

Winning some hearts

Although Mr. Soler is proficient in English, Ms. Pastor is not. But she has won the heart of the medical team that attends to her. And she has started to speak a bit of Malayalam.

Food has not become an issue for them. “I eat parotta, omelette, and even masala dosa,” said Mr. Soler. The couple celebrated the New Year’s Eve in the ICU by eating a McDonald’s burger. But it was a surprise for the nurses when Ms. Pastor and Mr. Soler ate 12 grapes each at the stroke of the New Year as it was the Spanish custom.

“We chose small grapes as we had to eat one in each second. We believe that eating 12 grapes in 12 seconds at the stroke of the midnight will bring good luck in the New Year,” Mr. Soler said.

Around the globe

On bicycle, they covered 9,800 km from Spain to Dubai, passing merrily through France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Turkey, Georgia, Iran and Oman. On December 5, they flew to Delhi from Dubai.

But they never pedalled in India fearing the traffic. They left their bicycles in Delhi and proceeded to Madurai by train. From Madurai, they hired a Yamaha scooter and reached Kerala. After staying at Munnar and Kochi, they were heading towards Kozhikode when the accident occurred at Chavakkad on December 21.

Although the police registered a case, Mr. Soler has no idea how to follow it up. A flash of despair was visible on his face when asked if they got any help from the government or other authorities. A Malayalam newspaper said Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas had offered help and support. But no help reached Ms. Pastor so far.

Their attempts to seek the help of the Spanish officials in Delhi and Mumbai too have not succeeded. Dejection and despair were evident in an Instagram post shared by Mr. Soler on his wall.

“We planned a four-year bicycle tour around the world. Now all plans have gone for a toss,” Mr. Soler said. Their plan was to celebrate Christmas in Kozhikode and New Year in Goa. From there, they had planned to go to Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, and the two Americas. “Alaska was also in our plan,” he said.

A tennis coach, 31-year-old Mr. Soler said he was happy with the treatment he got at the hospital. A primary school teacher, 28-year-old Ms. Pastor too appeared cheerful with signs of faster recovery.

“They have almost overcome the problems of language and food. But we can imagine how anguishing it is to get marooned in a foreign land with few contacts,” said Mr. Pramod and Mr. Babu.