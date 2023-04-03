ADVERTISEMENT

A wonder trip for Kudumbashree women to Amrit Udyan

April 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Women from the SC/ST communities in SHGs in States implementing the National Rural Livelihoods Mission have been provided the opportunity to visit Amrit Udyan that has been thrown open to the public on the directions of President Droupadi Murmu

The Hindu Bureau

Ramya Binu lives in a house surrounded by the forest from where elephants stray out at night. The bus service there is infrequent. The family makes ends meet through manual labour. Little did Ramya imagine that she would get an opportunity to travel from her house in Athirappilly panchayat in Thrissur district to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Ramya, a member of Amritha Kudumbashree in ward seven of Athirappilly panchayat and a community development society (CDS) member, was among a group of 18, including 14 women from other districts and three officials, who visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Women from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in self-help groups in States implementing the National Rural Livelihoods Mission and those doing extremely well in leadership roles have been provided the opportunity to visit Amrit Udyan that has been thrown open to the public on the directions of President Droupadi Murmu.

The group included model CDS chairpersons and Kudumbashree women from the Scheduled Tribes who were selected for the visit to New Delhi. It was on Thursday morning that they boarded an Air India flight from Kochi for Delhi. There, they visited India Gate and Red Fort. On Friday afternoon, they visited Amrit Udyan and interacted with members of other self-help groups who too were there for a visit.

The group returned home on a Indigo flight on Saturday night.

Kudumbashree State programme manager Prabhakaran M.; assistant programme manager Sharika S., and Attappady Special Project unit’s Sudheesh Kumar V., accompanied the Kudumbashree women on the trip.

