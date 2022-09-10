A woman’s struggle on the streets for survival

Mallika walks around 10 km a day in Kozhikode city seeking alms to mobilise money for hysterectomy. | Photo Credit: MITHOSH JOSEPH

ADVERTISEMENT

Ignoring the worsening pelvic pain and unusual fatigue, she walks around 10 km a day in Kozhikode city for alms.

T. Mallika is one among many hapless women rough sleepers here who battle with chronic ailments. For this 55-year-old native of Mumbai, Kozhikode is seemingly the last resort to mobilise some money for the surgical removal of her uterus.

“To be frank, I am really scared of the surgery and struggling to overcome my fear that I will not survive it. My only ambition is to undergo it peacefully in my native place where I trust a charity hospital,” says Mallika. She reveals that she has been on the streets of Kozhikode for over two years seeking help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mallika never tries to explain the severity of her illness to anyone as she feels that it will unnecessarily spoil the mood of people around her. She never curses anyone who rejects her appeal for alms. At the end of the day, she hands over the humble collection to a local shop owner for safekeeping and sleeps near a private bus stand. She is also disinclined to seek support from shelter homes as they might restrict her freedom of movement.

“Since the death of my husband Tangeswaran, I have been on the streets. Though I have two married daughters, they are unable to take care of me with their poor income and pathetic living conditions. I left Mumbai telling them that I got a job as a housemaid here,” says Mallika. For her, visiting her grandchildren once in three or six months, and sharing a part of her ‘income’ for their needs is happiness.

Though insecurity pervades the lives of street dwellers, Mallika says she has never come across misbehaviour on the part of anyone in the city. She attests that most people are kind-hearted and willing to spare something for the needy. She also lauds the city police for their presence on the streets and their caring approach towards homeless women.

“In my case, the humble alms will never help me treat my disease other than supporting daily expenses. As people generally treat alms seekers as fraudsters, I am helpless to convince them of my plight. If someone comes with better help, I will be happy to accept it,” says Mallika.