A wet Onam on the cards in State

It is likely to be a wet Onam this year as the weather models issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rain in north and central Kerala in the coming days.

The rain will intensify by Tuesday in central and north Kerala triggered by the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and there would be heavy rainfall until Friday as per models on Sunday.

However, the intensity of rain may not be severe in southern Kerala compared to central and north Kerala. A yellow alert has been sounded warning of heavy rain on Monday for six districts – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad.