A well-planned conspiracy behind Swapna’s statement, police tell Kerala High Court

‘Entire State witnessed politically motivated rioting, violence following her defamatory remarks‘

The defamatory statement by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, against the Chief Minister and others had led to politically motivated wanton rioting and violence, according to a statement filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the conspiracy case against Swapna Suresh before the Kerala High Court.

It added that there was a well-planned conspiracy behind the public statement of Swapna, immediately after giving a statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before the magistrate.

The statement was filed by the SIT in response to a petition filed by Swapna Suresh seeking to quash the case registered against her on the basis of a complaint filed by K.T. Jaleel, MLA. The complaint is that Swapna Suresh hatched a conspiracy with Kerala Janapaksham leader P.C. George two months ago and intentionally and maliciously made false and defamatory statements against Dr. Jaleel, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family to harm their reputation, provoking the public to cause riots in the State.

Cases registered

Opposing the plea of Swapna Suresh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajkumar P. submitted that evidence and material collected by the investigation agency clearly revealed the commission of offences alleged against the accused. The entire State had witnessed politically motivated wanton rioting and violence . The violence was the outcome of the orchestrated and well-thought out plan. A total of 745 cases were registered in connection with the agitation involving rioting, damaging of public property, arson and so on. Besides cyberspace was crammed with posts with documents and caricatures maligning the reputation of the Chief Minister and Dr. Jaleel. The conspiracy was revealed during the investigation.

The statement made by the petitioner was nothing but malicious, culpable, and irresponsible to the extreme. The contention of the petitioner that there was no illegal act on the part of the petitioner in making a public statement was untenable.

No parallel probe

The SIT said that the contention of the petitioner that the police were conducting a parallel investigation in the matter seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was misconceived and misplaced. In fact, the ED could investigate only the offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). In fact, the SIT was not conducting an investigation into any offenses under the PMLA or under FEMA. There was no illegality in conducting the investigation.

The allegation against the petitioner was serious in nature. A thorough and detailed investigation was necessary to unearth the crime.