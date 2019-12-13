Kerala

A week when nights come alive

Vibrant: Streets and public places which are usually deserted during night time are teeming with young movie buffs during the film festival week. A scene at Tagore Theatre, the main venue of the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Vibrant: Streets and public places which are usually deserted during night time are teeming with young movie buffs during the film festival week. A scene at Tagore Theatre, the main venue of the International Film Festival of Kerala.  

more-in

Film buffs frolic well past midnight in a city that sleeps early otherwise

On a normal day, the capital city’s streets, lighted by drab LED lamps, are deserted by 10 p.m. The last remaining strollers in the parks are also asked to leave by the security personnel. Only a few restaurants remain open for those who get late-night hunger pangs.

But then, the second week of December is not like any other in Thiruvananthapuram. It is that time of the year when film buffs, young and old, male and female, take over the streets at the centre of the city, from early morning till midnight, and past that, when midnight screenings happen.

Freedom time

For many, especially young women, it is a time they look forward to, not just for all the films from across the world, but also the freedom to walk the streets past late evening.

“Most of our college campuses have unreasonable curfew times, which provide no window for us to indulge in creative pursuits outside the campus or at least catch a movie. The public spaces outside are also not friendly for us late in the evening. Places like Kanakakkunnu or the museum grounds shut their gates too. But, the IFFK week changes the face of the city’s public spaces,” says S. Divya, an engineering student.

Main venues like the Tagore theatre and Nishagandhi, both colourfully lighted up, are filled with songs, drumbeats, and celebratory chants till midnight. Not to forget, the intense debates and arguments on the films watched.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 1:13:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/a-week-when-nights-come-alive/article30290780.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY