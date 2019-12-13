A week when nights come alive

On a normal day, the capital city’s streets, lighted by drab LED lamps, are deserted by 10 p.m. The last remaining strollers in the parks are also asked to leave by the security personnel. Only a few restaurants remain open for those who get late-night hunger pangs.

But then, the second week of December is not like any other in Thiruvananthapuram. It is that time of the year when film buffs, young and old, male and female, take over the streets at the centre of the city, from early morning till midnight, and past that, when midnight screenings happen.

Freedom time

For many, especially young women, it is a time they look forward to, not just for all the films from across the world, but also the freedom to walk the streets past late evening.

“Most of our college campuses have unreasonable curfew times, which provide no window for us to indulge in creative pursuits outside the campus or at least catch a movie. The public spaces outside are also not friendly for us late in the evening. Places like Kanakakkunnu or the museum grounds shut their gates too. But, the IFFK week changes the face of the city’s public spaces,” says S. Divya, an engineering student.

Main venues like the Tagore theatre and Nishagandhi, both colourfully lighted up, are filled with songs, drumbeats, and celebratory chants till midnight. Not to forget, the intense debates and arguments on the films watched.