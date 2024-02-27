ADVERTISEMENT

A walk down memory lane for the Navy Chief

February 27, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Admiral R. Harikumar with his teacher Jameela Beevi and classmates from his time as a student of Carmel School, during his visit to the school, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Carmel Higher Secondary School at Vazhuthacaud had a special guest on Tuesday; Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

As a boy, Admiral Hari Kumar had attended Classes VI and VII in this school. Jameela Beevi, who had taught him back then, and several of his classmates had attended the ‘reunion.’

This was also his first visit to the school after taking over as the Chief of the Naval Staff on November 30, 2021. Upto Class V, he had attended the Sacred Heart Convent in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. Later, when his family moved to Thiruvananthapuram, they found that it was not easy to get an admission in a school in another state in those days. But the Carmel School had agreed to admit him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the Admiral shared his experiences with the students of the school. Arriving at the school around 11.30 a.m., he was received by the school authorities to the accompaniment of the school band and NCC cadets. He also toured his old classroom.

School director Sr. Renita, School Principal Anjana M., Vice Principal Tessamma George and High School coordinator Joly George were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US