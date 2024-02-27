A walk down memory lane for the Navy Chief

February 27, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Carmel Higher Secondary School at Vazhuthacaud had a special guest on Tuesday; Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

As a boy, Admiral Hari Kumar had attended Classes VI and VII in this school. Jameela Beevi, who had taught him back then, and several of his classmates had attended the ‘reunion.’

This was also his first visit to the school after taking over as the Chief of the Naval Staff on November 30, 2021. Upto Class V, he had attended the Sacred Heart Convent in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. Later, when his family moved to Thiruvananthapuram, they found that it was not easy to get an admission in a school in another state in those days. But the Carmel School had agreed to admit him.

On Tuesday, the Admiral shared his experiences with the students of the school. Arriving at the school around 11.30 a.m., he was received by the school authorities to the accompaniment of the school band and NCC cadets. He also toured his old classroom.

School director Sr. Renita, School Principal Anjana M., Vice Principal Tessamma George and High School coordinator Joly George were also present.

