A visual journey through P. Bhaskaran’s timeless verses

Artist Surendran Kookanam aims to create 100 drawings inspired by the lyrics of the late poet and filmmaker, who has left an indelible mark on Kerala’s cultural landscape with over 3,000 songs and numerous films

February 10, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KANNUR

C.P.Sajit
Surendran Kookanam preparing 100 drawings based on the 100 songs written by poet and filmmaker P. Bhaskaran.

Artist Surendran Kookanam has embarked on a remarkable project to pay homage to the late poet and filmmaker P. Bhaskaran. His endeavour involves creating 100 drawings inspired by the lyrics of Bhaskaran, who has left an indelible mark on Kerala’s cultural landscape with over 3,000 songs and numerous films.

The initiative, timed to coincide with the poet’s 100th birth anniversary, aims to celebrate Bhaskaran’s enduring contribution to Kerala’s artistic milieu. Kookanam’s poignant artworks will find a home at the Kozhikode Art Gallery, providing viewers with a visual journey through Bhaskaran’s timeless verses.

With each stroke of his brush, Kookanam endeavours to capture the essence of Bhaskaran’s poetry, immortalising the emotions and themes encapsulated within his songs.

Drawing inspiration from classics such as Apaarasundara Neelaakasham and Kadali Vaazhakkaiyilirunnu, Kookanam infuses his creations with the same timeless appeal that made Bhaskaran’s works resonate deeply with audiences.

Speaking about his creative process, Kookanam, who is from Kannur, says that the words and meanings of Bhaskaran’s songs serve as the driving force behind his drawings. Immersed in the melodies that echo in the background, his imagination takes flight, giving life to vibrant expressions on canvas.

Kookanam says he is halfway through his project and aims to complete it before April 18, coinciding with Bhaskaran’s birth anniversary on April 24. Following the display at the Kozhikode Art Gallery, Kookanam plans to showcase his works in Kannur, New Delhi, and other locations across the country.

Through the initiative, Kookanam aims to ensure that P. Bhaskaran’s rich legacy continues to resonate with future generations, fostering creativity and kindling appreciation for Kerala’s cultural heritage.

