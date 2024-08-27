ADVERTISEMENT

Vintage 1962 Mercedes-Benz bus gets a new lease of life

Updated - August 27, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 08:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

The bus gets aesthetic makeover by engineering students in Idukki, with an ambition to make the vehicle functional again

The Hindu Bureau

The Mar Gregorios Memorial (MGM) ITI mechanical engineering students Rajakumari with the 1962 Mercedes-Benz bus before the repairing works. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the quaint village of Rajakumari, nestled in Idukki, a vintage 1962 Mercedes-Benz bus is cherished as a living relic of transportation history. This German-engineered bus, initially manufactured in Germany and assembled in India by the TATA company, once served the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Thiruvananthapuram from 1965 onward.

After being retired from service in 1978, the bus found a new home with the Mar Gregorios Memorial (MGM) ITI in Rajakumari, where it was repurposed for educational use by students in the mechanical wing. Kuriakose P.V., Senior Instructor of the mechanical engineering wing at MGM ITI, shared that the bus, after its arrival, received a fresh registration number and served as a practical tool for mechanical studies.

The vintage 1962 Mercedes-Benz bus after the repairing works at Rajakumari. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

However, the bus fell into disrepair over the years, with complaints about its brake system and steering wheel leading to its temporary abandonment. Recently, the students and faculty decided it was time for a makeover. “We undertook significant works to restore the bus’ body and paintwork,” said Biju Issac, secretary of the ITI. A new garage was built to house the bus, and a dedicated group of 24 mechanical engineering students and teachers spent four months scouring for spare parts and undertaking the restoration. The bus, once repainted in the colours of the school bus, now proudly displays the original KSRTC colours.

The ITI’s vision extends beyond aesthetics. An ambition to make the bus functional again is underway, though sourcing original spare parts for the air-assisted hydraulic brake system and steering remains a challenge. “We have begun searching for these rare parts, and if we succeed, we hope to restore the bus to working condition,” an ITI official explained.

He pointed out the bus’s unique features, such as its absence of indicator lights—only two headlights and brake lights, as well as no lighting in the cabin. Mr. Issac added that all major components, including the engine and gearbox, are of German origin. The bus originally bore the registration number ‘KLT 5403’ under the then Travancore State Transport department. After being integrated into KSRTC’s fleet in 1965, it was re-registered as ‘KLX 604’. Upon purchase by MGM ITI, it was once again registered, this time as ‘KLI 3399’ with the Idukki Regional Transport Office (RTO).

