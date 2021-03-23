A victim of a political witch-hunt: Speaker

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday portrayed himself as the victim of a political witch-hunt.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan had come under a harsh spotlight after certain sections of the media alleged that he had lobbied with the Ruler of Sharjah to allow his nominee to start a school in the Gulf country.

The television channels had shown certain pages of an “incriminating” statement allegedly given to the Enforcement Directorate by UAE gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said he had participated in an official capacity in the State dinner for the Sultan. He had not met the ruler in person. He said he knew Lafir Ahmed, a resident of Ponnani, who owned educational institutions in Oman. He had met and interacted with many Non-Resident Keralite businessmen as the Speaker. He held no stake in their businesses.

The Speaker said the Central agencies had picked on him and other top leaders to tarnish the LDF government ahead of the polls. They had arm-twisted Swapna in custody to implicate the State’s top political executive.