A unique feat for this group of girls

January 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

It was only after a successful appeal at the district level that the team from St. Michael’s GHSS could take part in the Group song competition and they justified it by getting an A grade

P.K. Ajith Kumar

The team from St. Michael’s GHSS (West Hill).

Imagine being able to perform at one’s own school at the State School Arts Festival. Reva Nair and her team got that rare opportunity – but only after going through some anxious moments.

The St. Michael’s GHSS (West Hill) could compete in the Group Song (HSS) event at the State Festival only after a successful appeal against the verdict at the Kozhikode District festival. With their fine performance, they proved a point too, earning an A-Grade.

“We were all so thrilled to sing at our own school,” says Reva. “Very few would get a chance like that. We never could have dreamt something like that would happen; that our school would become a venue or that the Group Song competition would be held here.”

She says they were all very disappointed when they could come first at the District Festival. “We were keeping our fingers crossed and for one member of our team, Avanthika, it was her last chance as she is studying in Plus Two,” she says. “So we were all relieved and happy when our appeal was approved.”

Sr. Preethi George, the school’s Journalism teacher who guides the music group, too is delighted that her girls did well on the home turf. “And this was the first time that our school is becoming a venue for the State School Arts Festival,” she says.

The song, which is about human sacrifice (a topic that has been in news of late), is written by Suresh Naduvath and composed by Noby Bendex.

