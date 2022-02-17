A turbulent Budget session on the cards

KSEB graft, Lok Ayukta Ordinance, Kannur violence to roil House

The Budget session of the Assembly that gets under way on Friday portends to be politically turbulent.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) could set the tone for the "stormy" session by pushing for an emergency debate on the "corruption" in the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) during the tenure of the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The UDF is likely to gun for former Electricity Minister M. . Mani over "illegal" assignment of large tracts of scenic KSEB land for hydel tourism projects floated allegedly by CPI(M)-controlled cooperative societies and banks ruled by his "relatives and party cronies".

It could use the allegations raised by KSEB chairman B. Asok against the previous LDF regime as ammunition against the ruling front.

The treasury benches would possibly respond with tit-for-tat corruption charges against Aryadan Mohammed, who held the power portfolio during the Oommen Chandy government.

Ordinance issue

The UDF might also up the ante in the Lok Ayukta amendment Ordinance dispute.

It could spotlight the charges pending against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan before the Lok Ayukta to illustrate the political motive for "bulldozing" the executive order through the Cabinet "without the approval" of CPI Ministers and sans "consultation" in the ruling front.

The Opposition is weighing a resolution to reject the Ordinance. It also aspired to gauge the CPI's position on the issue and exploit the perceived divisions in the LDF over the executive order.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan could draw opposition criticism for assenting to the Ordinance. The UDF has already alleged the gubernatorial consent was the manifestation of a tacit understanding between the LDF and BJP to undermine the Congress nationally.

Mr. Khan is also likely to attract objection from the IUML for "opposing" the hijab in educational institutions.

VC controversy

The controversial re-appointment of the Kannur vice-chancellor, "rising discontentment" with Silverline, "militant" trade unionism, "hostile" investment climate, rampant unemployment and the cult of violence and bomb culture "promoted" by the CPI(M) in Kannur could roil the House.

Nevertheless, the government and opposition might find some common ground on the hijab issue, the Centre's "trespasses" against federalism, constitutional "overreach" of governors in non-BJP ruled States, the Centre's alleged bid to "rob" States of their revenue and also the Sangh Parivar's "brazen attempt" to "saffronise" scientific learning, institutions and practices.