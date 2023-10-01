A trip to remember

October 01, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

500 elders from Thrissur embarked on a jolly trip on Elders’ Day on Sunday. Karunya Charitable Society, Parappur, has been organising the elders’ trip free of cost for the last 17 years. Senior citizens from across the district participated in the trip.

Around 500 elders from Thrissur embarked on a jolly trip on Elders’ Day on Sunday. The torrential rain that lashed the district for the last few days couldn’t dampen their spirit.

Karunya Charitable Society, Parappur, has been organising the elders’ trip free of cost for the last 17 years. Senior citizens from across the district participated in the trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travelling is a form of therapy for senior citizens and when in a group, it offers them an opportunity to socialise and meet new people. This is very important for people who live alone or have limited socio-economic opportunities. Such trips improve their mental and physical health, according to P.O. Sebastian, secretary of the society.

The team started from Parappur by 7.30 a.m. in 10 buses.

Puzhakkal block panchayat president Anie Jose and Tholur grama panchayat president V.K. Raghunathan flagged off the trip. They first went to Kerala Kalamandalam, Cheruthuruthy. The students of Kalamandalam treated them with a dance performance at the koothambalam. It was a whole new experience for the team. Most of them were visiting the Kalamandalam for the first time.

Team then visited the famous Tipu’s Fort in Palakkad and Malampuzha Dam and Garden.

Karunya Charitable Trust is also conducting services including Day-care centre; Night Care centre, and free cataract surgery camps.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.