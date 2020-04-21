A treat for elephants

A group of elephant lovers at Vaikom here have been supplying captive elephants stranded in the temple town due to the lockdown a daily treat of pineapples. Three of the elephants — Mavelikara Ganapathi, Kiran Narayanan Kutty and Cherussery Raja — were brought to Vaikom last month in connection with the festival season while the fourth elephant, Thottakkadu Yamuna, lives on the premises of the Vaikom Mahadeva temple.

Ajith, secretary of the Vaikom Vadakkenada Anapremi Sangham that leads the initiative, said here on Tuesday that Noushad, a wholesale fruit vendor at Velloor, offered them a truckload of pineapple free of cost.

“With these animals and their mahouts having little chance to move out in search of food, we felt it was our responsibility to feed the elephants,” he said.

Over 1,500 kg

While the total stock is over 1,500 kg, the mahouts insist on limiting the daily intake for each animal at 50 kg.

P.O. Nameer, Professor of Wildlife, Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur, said pineapple was one of the most preferred fruits even for wild elephants.