A traditional game that continues to thrive in the countryside of Kottayam

April 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The setting is very rural and nostalgic. Under the evening sun, men take two sides of the field marked by white lines. The spectators – hundreds of them lined up on the boundaries – are anxiously waiting for the game to start. A whistle is blown and it is all chaos on the field as the players, who are barefoot, rally to toss up, strike hard and kick a leather ball. Replete with moments of sporting triumphs, it keeps the crowd engaged roughly for the next three hours.

Nadan panthu kali or native ball game, a traditional game played in the countryside of Kottayam, brings with it a lot of excitement and charm over the summer. Over the last decade, this game has flourished to such an extent that it is regarded rather unsporting for the villages here not to field their own teams.

“It’s a game primarily played in a belt comprising four panchayats – Vakathanam, Puthuppally, Pampady and Meenadom. The season typically begins with the Onam festival in August-November and hits its peak in April and May,‘’ said Rajesh T.M., one of its key organisers from Vellur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big push

The tradition, which had been on a wane since the late 1990s, received a fresh lease of life with the formation of the Kerala Native Ball Federation in 2013. Twelve tournaments are now organised every season under the federation, with participation from 32 teams.

Jacob Eapen, a veteran journalist who has extensively reported on the tradition, said the game assumed a professional character with a tournament organised by the Puthuppally-based Youngsters Sporting Club in the late 1960s. “Till then, it was played out typically as a battle between different villages. Even in this age of professional teams, this system of naming teams after their respective village is strictly followed,’’ he said.

The seven–a-side game is usually played over six rounds and the team that accumulates the maximum number of points throughout these innings will be declared the winner. Taking a leaf out of the shorter version of cricket, it too has evolved radically by bringing down the game duration to three rounds while efforts are now on to hold the tournaments under floodlights.

Spirit of game

“A huge number of youngsters in their twenties are coming up while the presence of elders is now limited to just 15 teams under the federation. Only the faces have changed but the spirit remains the same in the villages here,” said Jeemon George Marygiri, coordinator, Vellur Native Ball Friends.

With no support from the sports authorities forthcoming, the game survives primarily on individual sponsorships and grants by the local bodies concerned.