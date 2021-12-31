A towering presence in Malayalam cinema for seven decades

KOZHIKODE

31 December 2021

G.K. Pillai acted in over 300 films and was active even in his 90s

G.K. Pillai, who died at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday at the age of 97, has been a towering presence in Malayalam cinema for the last seven decades. He may have been often typecast as a villain, but he was a talented character actor.

After making his debut in Snehaseema in 1954, in which he played a 65-year-old man (he was 29 at the time), he went on to act in over 300 films and several television serials. It was during the 1960s and 70s that he attained popularity as a villain. He was a regular presence in Malayalam cinema of that time. With his tall frame and powerful voice, it was a formidable presence too.

Born in 1924 at Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district, he had left home and joined the Indian Army when he was 16. He had taken part in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947-48 and had served as a soldier in Kolkata during the communal riots of 1946.

When Pillai returned home after serving the army for 14 years, he wanted to act in cinema. He said in an interview that he had found out from a newspaper report that his schoolmate Abdul Khader had become a star in Malayalam cinema. He was now known as Prem Nazir.

If Nazir could, he felt, he too could. But it was not easy; not only was he rejected, but he was insulted too. And it took a letter of recommendation from his friend to land his first role.

Sudden impact

He made a sudden impact, though. Snehaseema did well at the box office and his work was noticed. He did the role of sage Vishwamithra in his second film, Harishchandra.

A few films later, he played the villain in Nairu Pidicha Pulivalu (1958) and that proved a turning point. He established himself as one of the earliest and most popular villains of Malayalam cinema.

He was also an integral part of Vadakkan Pattu films, which became sort of a genre in Malayalam cinema. He acted in several Vadakkan Pattu films such as Othenante Makan, Ponnapuram Kotta, Kadathanattu Makkam, Thumbolarcha, Thacholi Ambu, Kadathanattu Makkam and Palattu Kunjikkannan.

Karyasthan (2010) was his last major film. He had been pretty active in television serials for the last couple of decades, though. He was part of some popular serials, like Kumkumapoovu (Asianet).

Remarkably, he retained his passion for acting even into his late 90s. He was, in fact, one of the oldest actors working in Indian cinema.

“He was among the finest character actors in Malayalam cinema,” director Hariharan told The Hindu. “I have known him right from the time I worked as an assistant director. He acted in my films Valarthumrugangal, Vellam and Lava. He didn’t get the recognition he deserved.”