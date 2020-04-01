A tonsorial ‘challenge’ to beat the COVID lockdown

The snip of scissors is barely audible in the corridors of city’s comfy salons these days during the lockdown. For many, the panic over COVID-19 has literally made their hairs stand on the end.

Thus, for men, the seemingly safer option now is to try a head shave without worrying about the hilarious makeover and the fun it will evoke among family and friends.

With the closure of salons in the city, served by hundreds of migrant labourers, many are now forced to do a haircut themselves with some finishing touches from the kin or friends. They feel that waiting till the end of the lockdown may transform themselves into unidentifiable figures.

“It was the first time in the past 40 years that we tried a head shave together. Like us, it was a surprise for our family members too. We did it as it was the best option available now to overcome this lockdown challenge,” say Biju Yedoothaman and his friend Shibu Mannil.

These East Hill residents say many of their friends too are now planning to follow suit.

M. Krishnadas, an auto driver from Pavangad, feels that shaven head fad is quickly catching up among youngsters in the city. “The closure of salons is creating an unexpected challenge though it is not being treated seriously. Only that this was an easy option to manage it in a sporty way,” he says.

According to him, his shaved head is now a favourite ‘plaything’ for his grandchildren.

“In Kozhikode city alone, we have 15 such IT professionals who have joined the Home Quarantine Shave (HQS) challenge . All of them are directors of various IT ventures in Kozhikode,” says Abdul Gafoor, secretary, Calicut Forum for IT (CAFIT).

The challenge will be complete only by donating a voluntary contribution to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund after posting an image of the shaved head in the HQS Facebook page and challenging another friend, he adds.