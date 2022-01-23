A ‘Thiruvathirakali’ staged in protest

Alleging that Thrissur Collector Haritha V. Kumar failed to take action against protocol violations at CPI(M) conference, a few KSU workers organised a protest ‘Thriruvathirakali’ in front of the collectorate on Saturday.

A few men, in traditional attire of Thiruvathirakali, performed the dance by wearing masks. The KSU leaders alleged that more than 175 members attended the delegate meeting of the CPI(M) conference at the indoor stadium. It was a clear violation of collector’s order, issued on Friday, which said that only 150 people can attend meetings in open places and only 75, in a closed room, they noted.

“The CPI(M) conference was held in the closed indoor stadium with 20-odd air conditioners. If the Collector cant take action against CPI(M) ‘s rule violations, she should have gone on leave like the Kasaragod Collector,“ said KSU district president Midhun Mohan.

KSU state general secretary Sobha Subin inaugurated the protest Thiruvathirakali. The activists claimed that they had conducted the event by maintaining COVID-19 protocol.