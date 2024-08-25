A temple of Father Ant to keep ants at bay

Nestled along the road near Thottada in Kannur, an unassuming platform draws the curious and the faithful alike. This structure, known as Urumbachan Gurusthanam, may not catch the eye at first glance — it lacks the towering gopurams and ornate sculptures that define traditional temple architecture.

Yet, within its modest circular sanctum sanctorum lies a profound spiritual significance. Here, devotees worship an invisible deity, Urumbachan (Father Ant), revered for his power to fend off the tiny invaders that find their way into every home: ants.

“For the local residents, the Gurusthanam is more than just a shrine; it is a testament to their deep-seated beliefs,” says V. Sadanandan, a office-bearer of the temple’s Devaswom managed by the Chaliya community.

He says the tradition of honouring Urumbachan, though lacking historical records, is believed to stretch back centuries.

The origins of the Gurusthanam are intertwined with the history of the nearby Udayamangalam Ganapathy Temple, one of the most significant Ganesha temples here. He says local lore tells of a time when plans were afoot to construct a Ganapathy temple on the very site where the Gurusthanam now stands.

“The place was found and the spot was marked by planting a stick. But the next morning, the stick had vanished, replaced by an anthill. Later, the stick was found few metres away where the Ganapathy temple is located now,” he says.

Interpreting this as a divine sign, the Ganapathy temple was built where the stick was discovered, while a circular sanctum sanctorum was constructed around the anthill, marking the beginning of Urumbachan Gurusthanam. As time passed, the residents began to worship the ants themselves, seeing in them a manifestation of divine will.

“Every evening, a lamp is lit at the Gurusthanam by the residents of a nearby house, though pujas are reserved for special days such as Sankramam, Sivaratri, and Karthika,” he says.

“People offer coconut to Urumbachan, hoping to protect their homes from ants. While the priest does the puja on these special days, selected people from the community, who have to follow certain rituals, carry out the puja here,” he says.

Shoba, a resident near the temple, says people from distant places come to offer coconut to Urumbachan, seeking relief from ant infestations.

“We have a strict practice here: we don’t kill or harm ants,” she says, highlighting the community’s reverence for all life forms.

The Gurusthanam, which once featured a laterite platform with teakwood structure at its centre, has undergone changes over the years.

“About a decade ago, the wood decayed, and the platform was covered with cement, which took away some of its ancient charm,” she says.

“The circular shrine reflects an ancient tradition, as modern temples rarely adopt this shape. We don’t know when exactly it was constructed, but it feels timeless,” they say.

