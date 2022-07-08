A teacher on a mission to increase green cover in schools

Harikumar’s efforts have resulted in mini forests taking shape on many campuses

Harikumar K.P. with some of the trees he planted at Government Higher Secondary School at Ayaparampu in Alappuzha on Friday.

Harikumar K.P., a government teacher, goes to school every day with a couple of goals in mind — imparting mathematics lessons to his pupils and planting and taking care of trees.

In a teaching career spanning over two decades, Mr. Harikumar has planted hundreds of saplings in various educational institutions in the State.

In educational institutions such as Government Higher Secondary School Ayaparampu in Alappuzha, where he worked for 10 years, the result of his relentless tree-planting drives is for all to see. A portion of the school compound has taken the shape of a mini forest where a good number of shade and fruit-bearing trees are teeming with life.

“Along with increasing green cover in schools, I think my small efforts have helped instil a love for nature in young minds,” says the 52-year-old teacher who is currently working at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Haripad.

Love for nature

A native of Nangiarkulangara near Haripad, Mr. Harikumar developed a penchant for plants and trees during his high school days.

“I started planting saplings on my house premises and nearby areas. Later when I became a teacher, I took the tree-planting drive to schools. After working for a few years at Government Boys School, Mavelikara, and Government High School, Budhanoor, I got transferred to Government Higher Secondary School, Veeyapuram in 2004. It was a turning point. The school at the time hardly had any shade for the teachers and students to spend time in the open. With the support of students and teachers there, we planted a number of shade trees in the school compound. The planting drive continued in all schools I worked thereafter,” says Mr. Harikumar who has so far worked in eight schools in Alappuzha, Idukki and Kollam.

Butterfly gardens

Apart from the schools he worked in, the nature-loving teacher has planted trees and created butterfly gardens in other schools too.

“Trees give shade for generations and planting them helps inculcate climate-consciousness in children. As such, planting trees is the way forward especially as it is having a positive impact on climate,” says Harikumar who tracks the growth of saplings he planted and supports them to become trees.

After finding success at schools, he is now planning to embark on a tree planting drive in public places.