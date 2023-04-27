A tale of tragedy and survival of a Keralite family in Sudan

April 27, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sybella Augustine and her daughter Marieta were initially scheduled to arrive in Kochi from Sudan on May 3 after a month-long summer vacation, but she has reached a week in advance under Operation Kaveri. She left for Sudan on April 3 along with her daughter to join her husband, Albert Augustine, 48, a native of Kannur, who had been working as a security manager for a company there for the past six months.

But life turned upside down for her on April 15 when a stray bullet that broke through a windowpane of her flat stole the life of Augustine who in the drawing room speaking to his son on the phone. She and her daughter had to spend around 30 hours with the body at her flat as there was no way to take the mortal remains to the morgue at the nearest hospital.

“We called around five or six hospitals nearby for an ambulance. But no one was ready to send one to the area where we were staying as the place was witnessing heavy exchanges of fire between the two rival factions,” says Ms. Sybella over the phone on her way to Kannur from Kochi.

Moideen Kunju, a co-worker of Augustine, who was staying at the ground floor of the apartment complex when the incident happened, tells the The Hindu: “our flat was sandwiched between the presidential palace and the areas where the rival faction was positioned. Since the area we were staying was a posh location, the flat was constructed with a river view and with a lot of windows. Our plant manager was sitting on the floor above where 18 bullets struck, but luckily he escaped unhurt as he was spending most of his time in the kitchen which had two layers of walls around it.”

“Soon after the incident, we brought Sybella and her daughter to my flat. We managed to fetch some ice packs and brought down the air conditioner temperature to the minimum in order to try and prevent the body from decaying sooner. Later, the body was shifted to the nearest hospital when a ceasefire was announced. The body was not decomposed by then,” says Mr. Kunju who accompanied Ms. Augustine from Sudan to Kannur.

Augustine Alavelil, father of Albert Augustine, while thanking the efforts of the Central governent in the evacuation mission, says: “we have only one request to the Indian government. Kindly do the needful to repatriate the body of my son at the earliest.”